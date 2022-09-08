Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash on I-5 in South Sacramento blocks multiple lanes

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Multiple lanes are closed due to a fatal crash on I-5 northbound.

According to CHP, a minivan hit a construction truck while two workers were outside setting up cones.

Unfortunately, one of the workers died on the scene, and the other was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

The third, fourth, and fifth lanes are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The crash happened on I-5 northbound at Sutterville Road.

Travelers are advised to use an alternative route.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 7:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.