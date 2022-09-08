Fatal crash on I-5 in South Sacramento blocks multiple lanes

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Multiple lanes are closed due to a fatal crash on I-5 northbound.

According to CHP, a minivan hit a construction truck while two workers were outside setting up cones.

Unfortunately, one of the workers died on the scene, and the other was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

The third, fourth, and fifth lanes are closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The crash happened on I-5 northbound at Sutterville Road.

Travelers are advised to use an alternative route.