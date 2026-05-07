1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle on Davis freeway

One person was killed in a crash that resulted in major traffic backups on Interstate 80 in Davis on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland division said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Richards Boulevard and involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.

A passenger was on the motorcycle along with the rider. The CHP said it was not clear at this time whether the rider or the passenger died. No one inside the other vehicle was injured.

As a result of the crash, two lanes were shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.