Fatal crash on Highway 99 in south Sacramento resulted in at least 1 dead

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- At least one person is dead after a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 99, said authorities. 

The accident happened on Highway 99 southbound, just north of Cosumnes River Boulevard. 

According to California Highway Patrol, traffic was delayed and lanes #1 and #2 were blocked. All lanes have since been cleared. 

A CHP spokesperson also said that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperative, and there is no suspicion of DUI. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:20 AM

