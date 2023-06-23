Fatal crash on Highway 99 in south Sacramento resulted in at least 1 dead

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- At least one person is dead after a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 99, said authorities.

The accident happened on Highway 99 southbound, just north of Cosumnes River Boulevard.

According to California Highway Patrol, traffic was delayed and lanes #1 and #2 were blocked. All lanes have since been cleared.

A CHP spokesperson also said that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperative, and there is no suspicion of DUI.