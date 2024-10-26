Fan describes Rod Wave concert chaos at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO – Golden 1 Center was quiet Saturday night after two attempts to hold a Rod Wave concert. First, it was canceled due to chaos. Then it was canceled due to staffing issues.

"It felt like we were running for our lives," said Sarah Alvarenga.

Alvarenga drove up from Fresno to attend the Rod Wave concert at Golden 1 Center but she never got to see him perform.

"Everybody's yelling like there's a shooting there's a shooting," Alvarenga said.

The concert was canceled after chaos broke out. There were reports of gunfire, but Sacramento police say they determined it to be fireworks. The call to cancel came around 9 p.m., two hours after the concert was supposed to start. People were waiting to be let inside the venue.

"The big issue last night was the late start and the crowd was upset about the late start," said Captain Justin Sylvia with Sacramento Fire.

An antsy crowd mixed with the startling sounds of fireworks created havoc. Thousands of people began to run all at once.

"People were trampling over others, there were shoes left on the floor, broken sunglasses," Alvarenga said.

Sacramento fire says three people were injured. Their protocol is to have an ambulance on site during events like this.

"Quite quickly that ambulance became overwhelmed by multiple patients and had to request additional resources. It can get out of hand really quickly like we saw last night," Sylvia said.

"The metal detectors were torn down. The barricades, the fences were all torn off," Alvarenga said.

"We will continue to work with DOCO and Golden 1 Center staff to provide a safe and pleasurable experience for our community," Sacramento police said in a statement.

"I got Friday off work specifically for the concert because I knew I would have to drive far," Alvarenga said.

Golden 1 Center said the new date for the concert is to be announced. Tickets will be honored, and those who want a refund will have to seek it through the original point of purchase.