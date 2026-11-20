The family of a woman killed in a bicycle crash in Davis earlier this year is suing the city, alleging overgrown vegetation along a bike path obstructed visibility and contributed to the fatal collision.

Julie Veress, 60, was riding her bicycle near Community Park on March 2, 2026, when she collided with a 17-year-old student riding an electric bicycle. Veress died, while the teenager suffered minor injuries.

Veress was a surgical nurse at Sutter Health and a mother who was remembered as a beloved member of the Davis community.

"They couldn't see each other due to tremendous overgrowth of shrubs and trees," said Roger Dreyer, the attorney representing Veress' family.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges the city of Davis failed to properly maintain vegetation along the bike path, creating obstructed sightlines for cyclists traveling through the area.

"They clearly could've maintained it and should've maintained it because it's a very busy area with bicycle traffic and vehicles. Then after Julie got killed, they went and took it all out," Dreyer said.

In the photo below, you can see large bushes on the day of the accident on March 2, 2026.

The site of the collision on the day it happened City of Davis

The lawsuit alleges that within 48 hours of Veress' death, the city came by to clear it all out.

The same site within 48 hours after the collision City of Davis

"The family really wants answers to why the city didn't do its job. No amount of money is going to bring back Julie. This is about accountability," Dreyer said.

The collision happened near the intersection of Catalina Drive and West Covell Boulevard, where Veress was merging onto the main bike path before colliding with the teenager.

Dreyer said the family did not name the teenager as a defendant in the lawsuit because they believe he, like Veress, was unable to see.

Davis police said their investigation did not find that the e-bike rider was riding unsafely.

In a statement to CBS13, the city of Davis said it extends its deepest sympathy to the Veress family but would not comment further because the case is in active litigation.

Dreyer said the lawsuit comes after another fatal incident involving alleged maintenance issues in Davis.

In February 2021, a woman was struck and killed by a falling tree limb owned by the city while visiting a park with her child. The city faces a $24 million verdict in connection with her death.

Dreyer said he previously represented that woman's family and took the case to trial. He said the city acknowledged responsibility for failing to maintain the tree.

"Immediately after that verdict came in, the city put out a press release about how they're putting more money and funds into urban forest and that citizens can trust them and they're gonna do the right thing," Dreyer said.

Dreyer described both women's deaths as avoidable and criticized the city over what he considers inadequate maintenance.

"The family is obviously grieving over the loss of a sensational human being," he said.

The upcoming holiday season will be the first without Veress for her family as the wrongful death lawsuit moves forward.