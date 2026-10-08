Family displaced after South Sacramento fire burns home, garage

A South Sacramento family has been displaced after an early-morning fire damaged their home, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says.

Firefighters were called out to a residential fire near Pomegranate Avenue and found significant fire coming from a home and a detached garage. Firefighters searched inside the home to confirm there was no one inside and initiated fire suppression efforts.

The fire was reported by the homeowner who was inside the residence and heard strange noises outside, according to the fire district. He discovered a fire outside of the home and quickly evacuated the rest of the family before calling 911.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire personnel, and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.