Families hit Lodi Lake to cool off from scorching temperatures

San Joaquin County families try to beat the heat amid brutal heat wave

LODI — Scorching temperatures expected across California are forcing families to either stay inside or find ways to keep cool.

At Lodi Lake, dozens of families were trying their best to combat the heat this holiday week.

"We'll probably just picnic it and kayak a little bit," Catheryn Sene said.

Sene and her family visited the lake from Tracy to cool off on the water. She was planning to go to the beachfront along the lake, but it was closed as crews prepared for their 4th of July celebrations.

The rest of the lake is still accessible.

"We didn't know the beach was closed, so we'll hit the water a little bit but not full-on swim," Sene said.

The Cole family crossed county lines getting to the lake from Elk Grove.

"We're going to go swimming and we have lots of popsicles and ice cream and stuff," Taylor Cole said.

If water isn't the plan, "It's always cool in the theater and inside," Dannel Montesano said.

Montesano, her son Jorge and granddaughter Ripley were keeping cool by seeing a movie.

"It's too hot, even in shade," Dannel said. "It is still too hot to be outside or not cooking the house, whatever, doing the salads or lunches, sandwiches and stuff like that."

"I have my own phone, and my mom said to eat some popcorn for her," said Ripley, excited to watch the new movie "Inside Out 2."

If you go out on the water, don't go alone and remember to watch each other for signs of heat illness. If you need to take a break, grab some shade and relax.