South Sacramento garage fire spreads into home, displacing family

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
A south Sacramento family has been displaced after a garage fire spread into their home early Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene on Fairlawn Court, near Gerber and French roads, and found a well-involved garage fire.

The flames were contained, but not before the fire extended into the house.

One resident was taken to the hospital during the fire. The rest of the family was safe.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. Mop-up work is expected to take some time, firefighters say.

