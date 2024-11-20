Fairfield traffic stop leads to arrest of Merced murder suspect 3 years later, CHP says

FAIRFIELD – A suspect wanted for more than three years in connection with a deadly robbery and shootout in California's Central Valley was arrested when he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt last week, the California Highway Patrol says.

An officer pulled over the driver of a Toyota Camry in Solano County on Friday afternoon for not wearing his seat belt. The driver then gave the officer a fake name, birth date and license, the CHP said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office then responded to the scene and was able to identify the driver as 27-year-old Jeremiah Marquis Macias Lacy, of Vallejo, through his fingerprint.

Authorities then learned that Lacy had a $1.5 million warrant out for his arrest in connection with a 2021 murder in Merced, the CHP said.

Officers said he is suspected to be involved in the killing of 33-year-old Christina Velez during a robbery and shootout. One other person was also injured during the incident.

Travis Rucks, 20, was arrested in San Pablo in connection with the robbery and shootout. Another suspect, 22-year-old Emari Lee Prescott, was also arrested after being injured in the shootout.

There are no other known suspects to be on the run in the case.