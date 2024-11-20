Watch CBS News
Local News

Fairfield traffic stop leads to arrest of Merced murder suspect 3 years later, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD – A suspect wanted for more than three years in connection with a deadly robbery and shootout in California's Central Valley was arrested when he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt last week, the California Highway Patrol says. 

An officer pulled over the driver of a Toyota Camry in Solano County on Friday afternoon for not wearing his seat belt. The driver then gave the officer a fake name, birth date and license, the CHP said. 

The Solano County Sheriff's Office then responded to the scene and was able to identify the driver as 27-year-old Jeremiah Marquis Macias Lacy, of Vallejo, through his fingerprint.

Authorities then learned that Lacy had a $1.5 million warrant out for his arrest in connection with a 2021 murder in Merced, the CHP said. 

Officers said he is suspected to be involved in the killing of 33-year-old Christina Velez during a robbery and shootout. One other person was also injured during the incident. 

Travis Rucks, 20, was arrested in San Pablo in connection with the robbery and shootout. Another suspect, 22-year-old Emari Lee Prescott, was also arrested after being injured in the shootout. 

There are no other known suspects to be on the run in the case. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.