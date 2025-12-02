Man arrested after shots fired in Fairfield neighborhood, police say

Authorities in Solano County arrested a man after he allegedly opened fire in the middle of a residential street during a disturbance Monday evening.

According to Fairfield Police, officers received a report of a disturbance on the 1600 block of Travion Court, near Travis Boulevard, shortly after 6:20 p.m. Around the same time, an officer made an unrelated traffic stop nearby.

Residents then told police that the disturbance involved a gun. Police said a second officer who arrived on scene then spotted a suspect pulling out a gun in the middle of the street, firing several rounds before fleeing.

No one was struck by the gunfire, according to officers.

Additional officers from Fairfield, Suisun City and Vacaville, along with the Solano County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol, were brought in to find the suspect. During the search, a CHP helicopter found the suspect in a nearby field.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without further incident.

In a statment Monday night, police said there is no additional threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.