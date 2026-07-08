Fairfield man arrested for shooting that sent 1 to hospital after reported fight

A Fairfield man was arrested after a reported fight led to a shooting Wednesday morning, police said.

Just after 5 a.m., Fairfield police responded to North Texas Street near Air Base Parkway for a reported fight involving two people.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, a 35-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was detained at the scene and identified as 40-year-old Jarred Frith of Fairfield. Police said they recovered a gun that was believed to be used in the shooting and arrested Frith.

Frith was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public and a probation violation, police said.

Police said it appeared that there was a prior dispute between Frith and the victim. There is no indication that there is a threat to the public.