2 dead in Fairfield shooting being investigated as possible murder-suicide

An early-morning shooting in Fairfield Saturday left two people dead in what police are investigating as a suspected murder-suicide.

The shooting was originally reported at around 3:03 a.m. at an apartment on Lyon Road north of Manuel Campos Parkway and just west of Interstate Highway 80. The Fairfield Police Department said on a social media post that officers were dispatched to a welfare check after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found two people, a man and woman, deceased inside the apartment, police said. The preliminary investigation suggests the shootings were a murder-suicide, although the official cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

Detectives were working to confirm the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and police said additional information on the case was not available, but there was no active threat to the community.

Police said anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE, Solano Advocates for Victims Violence, or the department's Special Victims Unit.