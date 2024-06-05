Fairfield police seek man who allegedly assaulted 12-year-old children headed to school

PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/5/24 PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/5/24 12:00

Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who allegedly attacked two 12-year-olds walking to school on a bike path Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the Fairfield Police Department, Wednesday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 am, a man riding a gray BMX-style bike approached two 12-year-olds were walking to school on the bicycle path between Meadowlark Drive and East Tabor Avenue.

Police said the man attempted to assault both children, but they were able to fight him off and get away before proceeding to school. Upon arrival, the children immediately told school staff and a school resource officer about the incident. The children described the suspect as a dark-skinned, Hispanic male wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Police are working closely with the school district and victims to get a better description of the suspect. The school is providing the two students mental health support as needed.

Police said detectives from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) are actively investigating the incident, with every available officer and resource focused on the search for the suspect, including motorcycle officers and drones. Additionally, officers will be patrolling and closely monitoring all routes to and from the local schools Wednesday afternoon as they work to identify and apprehend the suspect.

This investigation into the assault is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information on the incident or who might have seen a person matching the man's description in the area Wednesday morning is asked to call (707)428-7300, option 8.