Fairfield police identify man arrested on charges of armed robbery, sexual assault

FAIRFIELD – Police have identified a man who was arrested in connection with a robbery and sexual assault Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Fairfield police officers arrested Dewayne Allen Wright, 37, of Oakland, on suspicion of armed robbery and sexual assault stemming from an incident earlier that day in the 1800 block of West Texas Street, according to a Fairfield Police Department statement.

Dewayne Allen Wright is accused of armed robbery and sexual assault. Fairfield PD

The arrest came just hours after the victim reported the incident to the police.

Wright, who has a history of violent offenses, was booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple charges, including forced oral copulation, armed robbery, kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an illegal firearm, and violation of parole, say police.

Wright also had three outstanding felony warrants: one out of San Francisco for assault, one out of Oakland for robbery, and one for violation of parole out of the department of corrections.

Officers say they were alerted to Wright's location via the region's automated license plate reading system. Officers saw the car and stopped it just after 2 p.m. at the Eastbound I-80 truck scales in Cordelia.

At the time of his arrest, Wright was under state-supervised parole.

Police say that, due to the nature of this case, no further details will be released.