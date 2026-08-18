Fairfield police say disappearance of Chantel Brooks may have involved foul play

The Fairfield Police Department said on Tuesday that they believe the disappearance of 36-year-old Chantel Brooks involved foul play. Brooks was last seen on surveillance footage from July 17 leaving a CVS on East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield.

Brooks was last seen wearing a brown multicolored hat, a red zip-up hoodie, gray pants and brown furry boots.

Fairfield police said detectives have issued dozens of search warrants, conducted multiple coordinated ground searches and carried out extensive aerial drone searches as part of the investigation.

Police said they are also working closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and continuing to follow leads in the case.

"Our investigation will remain active as we continue working to find Chantel and determine what happened to her," the department said. "We remain committed to providing answers to her family and our community."

Police are asking anyone who has information about Brooks' whereabouts to contact authorities. Investigators have also urged anyone who has seen her vehicle, a black 2021 Infiniti QX50 with California license plate 9SBB134, since July 17 to contact Fairfield police.

The investigation remains ongoing.