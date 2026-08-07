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Fairfield woman hasn't been seen in 3 weeks, police ask for help

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Authorities are asking for help finding a Fairfield woman who was last seen three weeks ago.

Chantel Brooks, 36, was last seen early July 17, according to Fairfield police. Surveillance video captured her leaving her job on Eddy Street in San Francisco shortly after midnight.

Later that morning, another camera captured Brooks leaving a CVS on East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Brooks was last seen wearing a brown multicolored hat, a red zip-up hoodie, gray pants and brown furry boots.

Anyone who has seen Brooks or her vehicle, a black 2021 Infiniti QX50 with California license plate 9SBB134, since July 17 is urged to contact Fairfield police.

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