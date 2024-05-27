Fairfield police allege local gift shop was front for criminal activity

PIX Now - Afternoon edition 5/27/24 PIX Now - Afternoon edition 5/27/24 06:38

Fairfield authorities are pursuing fines and closure proceedings against a local gift shop that police allege was a front for criminal activity.

Two Fairfield men, ages 24 and 29, were arrested after investigators served search warrants on May 2 at The Field Gift Shop at 1312 W. Texas St. The suspects' names were not released.

The warrants came after a six-month investigation into the business that police described as "smoke and mirrors" for criminal activity. Two illegal guns, marijuana for sale, cocaine and a stolen dirt bike were allegedly found at the store, police said in a post on social media.

The store's colorful front window advertises pipes and bongs, clothing, shoes, accessories, exotic candy and lashes.

Code enforcement officials are enforcing fines and recommending the shop's business license be revoked. The business was given 15 days to appeal the decision.