Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy says she is stepping down from office

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy announced Tuesday that she is stepping down from office.

Moy announced her decision in a letter addressed to the city manager and Fairfield residents, writing, "My days of serving as an elected official in our hometown ends today."

"I am at peace with being a private citizen of Fairfield, as I was most of my life," Moy wrote.

In the lengthy statement, Moy said her decision was driven by what she described as months of political attacks, legal disputes and harassment that had taken a toll on her health and family.

Catherine Moy, mayor of Fairfield, in Fairfield, California, US, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Loren Elliott / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I won't spend another day fighting because my family and friends are much more important, as is my health," Moy wrote.

Moy also pointed to recent turmoil at Fairfield City Council meetings after viral videos from a May 20 fight at Fairfield High School and the fatal shooting at Sem Yeto High School's graduation.

"We all deserve peace and respect," Moy wrote.

Vice Mayor Pam Bertani will assume the duties of mayor for the time being, according to Moy.

City of Fairfield officials did not have further comment on Moy's decision.

Moy, a former columnist and reporter for The Vacaville Reporter, had served on the Fairfield City Council since 2008. She was elected mayor in 2022, with her term set to expire in November 2026.