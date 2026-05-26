2 videos show Fairfield officer using force on teens. Community demands answers.

Community members packed Fairfield City Hall's chambers on Tuesday to voice their outrage after a police officer was caught on camera punching a student in the head last week.

Fairfield Police Department say the strikes were "distraction strikes" used to gain compliance while breaking up a fight.

The protest also comes after a separate video surfaced showing the same officer in an earlier encounter from July 2025, now raising additional allegations of excessive force.

That earlier video shows the officer pulling a teen driver from her car by the hair during a traffic stop.

CBS News Sacramento has confirmed that both videos show the same officer.

The mother of the Fairfield High School student attended Tuesday's city council meeting, calling for the officer to be removed.

"She needs to be let go," Rhamesha Stevenson said. "She's done this already. It's a pattern. How much more is it going to take for her to be let go?"

"With this officer in particular, it seems like more videos are resurfacing, and it looks like there have been other individuals that have been affected, and so we want to make sure that this doesn't continue," Praise Covenant Church Pastor William Harris said.

Court documents from the 2025 incident show the teen driver's attorney has filed a motion calling the officer's actions unlawful and an excessive use of force. The documents also ask a judge to include a record of complaints against the officer in the case. The City of Fairfield argued against the release.

A police spokesperson declined to issue a statement on the 2025 incident.

Fairfield police had previously announced an independent investigation into the video captured on the high school campus.

"I think in all transparency because of this case, all of her records should be released," Harris said about the officer.

The officer has been reassigned within the department and is not currently on administrative leave.