Driver killed in I-80 crash near Fairfield; unsafe speed a factor, CHP says

One person has died and another was seriously hurt after an early morning crash along eastbound Interstate 80.

The crash happened a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday, near the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp.

Northern California had been soaked by an early-season storm Monday into Tuesday, leaving roads slick across the region.

California Highway Patrol says it appears that the driver was going at an unsafe speed for the wet conditions along the freeway before they crashed. No other vehicles were involved, officers say.

The driver, whose name has not been released by authorities at this point, died at the scene of the crash, CHP says. A passenger was also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

All eastbound I-80 lanes in the area were blocked for a short time. Lanes were reopened about an hour after the crash.