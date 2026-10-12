Man arrested after Fairfield home invasion robbery involving shotgun, police say

The Fairfield Police Department said on Monday that officers arrested a suspect in a reported home invasion robbery involving a shotgun that happened over the weekend.

Officers responded around 2:13 p.m. on Sunday to the 2500 block of Huber Drive after receiving a report of an altercation involving a shotgun at a residence.

The suspect was spotted leaving the area in his vehicle. Despite officers attempting to pull him over, the driver refused to stop.

Due to the driver's "increasingly dangerous behavior" and the risk to the public, police said they had to stop pursuing him.

Fairfield police said they then shared information about the suspect and vehicle with the Vacaville Police Department.

Vacaville officers located Bryan Horan at a restaurant along Alamo Drive, along with the vehicle and a shotgun believed to have been used in the home invasion, officials said.

Horan, whom Fairfield police described as "one of the suspects," was taken into custody. The department did not release any information on other potential suspects.

Horan was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on charges including robbery, conspiracy, firearm-related offenses involving a convicted felon and violating the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision, officials said.

Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances leading to the reported robbery.