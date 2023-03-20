Police catch alleged Fairfield hit-and-run suspect after foot chase

FAIRFIELD - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield Saturday night.

At around 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield police officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue.

Fairfield PD

According to a Fairfield Police Department statement, a resident had reported the incident and provided a description of the driver, later identified as Fernando Portal. Officers quickly located Portal in the area but he ran off when he saw the officers approaching. Officers gave chase and say they saw Portal toss a backpack he was carrying.

The officers were eventually able to catch Portal.

The backpack was retrieved and inside, police say they discovered two loaded handguns. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Reno.

Portal was identified as a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested for resisting arrest, hit-and-run, and several weapon violations and was booked into the county jail.