Fairfield man faces hate crime charges after assaulting a teen walking to school, police say

A Fairfield man has been arrested after police allege he targeted a teen walking to school in an apparent racially-motivated assault.

Fairfield police say the girl was walking to Fairfield High School on the morning of Oct. 22 when she was confronted by a man on Dahlia Street, a few blocks from campus.

Police say the man used "vulgar, race-based language" before allegedly assaulting the girl. Police believe she was targeted based on her perceived immigration status.

Police say a resident saw the incident, went to help the student and took her to Fairfield High, where staff contacted authorities.

The girl was then taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, police say.

Officers identified the suspect as 37-year-old Fairfield resident Victor Viera Chavez. Police say a hate crime investigation was launched immediately after they learned of the alleged incident. Chavez was taken into custody as he was leaving his home later that day.

"The Fairfield Police Department has zero tolerance for violence against our community and takes all allegations of hate crimes extremely seriously. We remain committed to protecting every member of our community and ensuring that our schools remain safe places for students to learn and grow," Fairfield police said in a statement.

Chavez has since been arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. Police say he's facing felony charges of assault, child endangerment, and hate crime.