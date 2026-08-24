Search widens for Fairfield woman missing since July as police suspect foul play

A 37-year-old Fairfield woman has been missing for more than a month, and police say they believe foul play may be involved.

Chantel Brooks was last seen July 17 after leaving work in San Francisco shortly after midnight. Surveillance video later captured Brooks at a CVS in Fairfield before 2 a.m.

Her family says Brooks' black Infiniti SUV was later captured by a Flock license plate reader in an East Oakland neighborhood that same day.

The search for Brooks has since expanded across Solano, Alameda and San Francisco counties.

Brooks' family recently celebrated her 37th birthday without her.

"She's just the life of the party to us," her brother, Kevin Robinson, said. "It's like a big piece of my heart is missing right now, trying to put it back together."

Fairfield police began investigating the case July 28 after receiving a request for a welfare check. On Monday, police held a news conference and reiterated that investigators suspect foul play.

Fairfield Police Department

Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Michelle Belyea said investigators have devoted hundreds of hours to the search.

"Over the last 28 days, Fairfield police employees have spent over 500 hours working diligently to locate Chantel," Belyea said.

Police said several vehicles that may be connected to the investigation have been located and towed. Investigators are processing those vehicles for possible evidence.

Police also addressed social media posts circulating about who may be responsible for Brooks' disappearance. Authorities said no suspects have been identified at this time.

For Brooks' family, the lack of answers has made the past month especially difficult.

"As a family, it's been almost 36 days for us," Robinson said. "It's scary. We need a sign of life. We need something."

Despite the uncertainty, Robinson said the family is continuing to search for Brooks and remains hopeful she will be found.

"We're still feet to the ground," he said. "It doesn't stop until we get her home. We can't stop what we're doing. Our hope is still there."

Police and Brooks' family are asking anyone who may have seen her or has information about her disappearance to contact the Fairfield Police Department's tip line at 707-428-7300.