2 sought after card skimmer found at gas station in Fairfield over the weekend

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Fairfield are searching for two men who are suspected of placing a card skimmer at a gas station over the weekend.

According to officers, the incident took place around 2:55 p.m. Saturday. Police did not say where the theft took place.

Surveillance photos posted on the department's Facebook page showed the suspects at the pump at the time of the incident.

One of the men was seen wearing a vest and carrying a small gas can. Both suspects appeared to be wearing caps, t-shirts, shorts and running shoes.

Two customers had used the pump before the device was removed. Police said the gas station checks their pumps multiple times a day to thwart card skimming.

To avoid skimmer attacks at gas pumps and ATMs, officers offered several tips, including to check for potential signs of tampering, to look around for hidden cameras, cover the keypad using your hand when typing in a PIN number and to use tap to pay when possible.

Anyone with who may recognize the suspects or who may have information are asked to call Fairfield Police at 707-428-7300. 

