Northern California business owner in Fairfield accused of not paying $2 million in taxes

A business owner in Solano County is facing multiple federal charges for allegedly not paying more than $2 million in trust fund taxes, instead spending the money on luxury items, prosecutors said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith of the Eastern District of California announced on May 28 that a 41-count indictment was returned against 54-year-old Warren Soto Delfin of Fairfield. Delfin was the owner of five home health care businesses.

Delfin's businesses accumulated more than $2 million in employment taxes between January 2018 and December 2022, prosecutors said. The taxes stem from amounts Delfin withheld from employee paychecks.

Instead of paying the withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said he used the money on himself. Delfin allegedly spent the money on a Lamborghini, jewelry and real estate.

Delfin was charged following an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

If convicted, Delfin faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charged count.