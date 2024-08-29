Fairfield Amtrak station sexual assault suspect pleads not guilty to charges

FAIRFIELD — The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and attacking her husband at a Fairfield Amtrak station earlier in the week pleaded not guilty to the charges in Solano County court, prosecutors said Thursday afternoon.

Terrance Royston, Sr., 53, was arraigned on charges of assault with the intent to rape, oral copulation, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery, obstructing a peace officer, and intimidating a witness or victim, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said.

Royston is next scheduled to appear in court on September 12. He remains in custody and is being held without bail.

It happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The Fairfield Police Department said, while officers were headed to the area, they learned a sexual assault was occurring.

A resource officer at a nearby school responded and was able to intervene, which led to a brief chase of the suspect into the Amtrak station's tunnel. The officer detained and arrested Royston in the tunnel.

A nearby school resource officer was closer to the scene and responded within three minutes, a police spokesperson said. That resource officer was able to intervene and then chased the suspect to an area near the station's tunnel.

During the altercation with the victim, Royston allegedly also assaulted the woman's husband.

Fairfield police said it was later discovered that, earlier in the morning, Royston was on a train that had arrived at the station and tried to rob a separate individual on board.