As FAIR plan costs rise, Dutch Flat residents rally to keep community center afloat

Tucked into the foothills, the Dutch Flat Community Center is more than a historic building. For decades, it has served as a gathering place for the people who call this small Gold Country community home.

The building's history dates back to the 1800s, when it served as a schoolhouse. Today, residents say it remains at the heart of Dutch Flat.

"There's no place like this on Earth," said Shelley Willsmore, a Dutch Flat resident. "Everybody that lives here and comes here to visit, they say they don't see this kind of community everywhere."

Now, that community is rallying around the center as the cost of keeping the historic building open continues to climb.

The California FAIR Plan is set to raise rates by an average of 29.1% beginning Oct. 15. The community center is also bracing for another significant increase in its insurance costs.

"We're anticipating about a 35% increase. Hopefully it's only that," said Doug Hughs, president of the Dutch Flat Community Center board.

For Hughs, keeping the center going is personal. His family's history is tied to the building.

"My grandfather went to school here, my father went to school here, when it was a schoolhouse," he said.

Residents are feeling the impact of rising insurance costs, too.

Willsmore, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years, said her own fire insurance bill is expected to increase again.

"It's 60 percent higher than it was last year," she said.

When asked about the increase, Willsmore had a simple response.

"You got to pay it," she said.

In a statement regarding the rate increase, the California FAIR Plan said the largest component of the increase relates to the wildfire portion of a policyholder's premium.

The FAIR Plan said policyholders whose properties are at significant wildfire risk will see a higher increase than those whose properties are at lower risk.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Flat community is working to raise money to help preserve the center.

This weekend marks the final days of the annual White Elephant Sale, one of the community center's biggest fundraisers of the year.

What started as a way to help pay for upkeep has grown into a community-wide effort.

"We got all sorts of furniture, bicycles, more sporting goods, we got a toy section," Hughs said.

The fundraiser has already surpassed its $20,000 goal.

Organizers say people from across the foothills and beyond have come out to support the historic building.

"It encourages all of us because we've all been working so hard. It's just really wonderful," Willsmore said.

The Dutch Flat Community Center White Elephant Sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say all proceeds will go toward preserving and maintaining the historic building.