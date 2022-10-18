Fair Oaks woman jumps from second-story window to escape home invasion

FAIR OAKS - A Fair Oaks woman is recovering after leaping from a second-story window of her home to get away from an alleged gunman who broke in.

Dispatch audio recordings described the terrifying scene.

Officer: "…alright he's into the house…he's in the house…in the back door…in the house…alright he went inside a rear door….up the stairs on the three side…"

Citrus Heights police chased a suspect who crashed into a couple's Fair Oaks home. The woman barricaded herself in a second-floor room as the suspect came inside. She jumped out of a window to the ground below.

Officer: "…female just jumped out the window…the male went into the room…to try to get her…she jumped out…we're dragging her out..."

"She was panicked, and had no other choice in her mind," Samuel said. "And it's sad," said neighbor Peter Samuel.

The woman is recovering from the injuries from her jump. Police took the suspect, 33-year-old James Jarrad, into custody with the help of a K-9 unit and less-lethal force. Jarrad is a parolee with a long criminal history.