Elderly Fair Oaks woman dies in head-on collision near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — An 83-year-old Fair Oaks woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. The other driver, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The collision happened on the highway at La Barr Meadows Road, south of Grass Valley. The CHP Grass Valley division said all lanes of the highway were blocked by the two vehicles and debris.

Investigators said the Fair Oaks woman was driving southbound in the left turn lane, while Fitzsimmons was approaching in the number 1 lane. Both vehicles collided near the intersection.

According to the CHP, the Fair Oaks woman was pinned in her vehicle.

The crash closed down the highway for around two hours.