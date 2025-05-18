Watch CBS News
Man stabbed near Fair Oaks pub dies, homicide investigation underway

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIR OAKS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and killed near a pub in Fair Oaks Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies said the stabbing happened near Players Sports Pub and Grill near the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

The victim's identification has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to take over the investigation. 

