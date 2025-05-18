Man stabbed near Fair Oaks pub dies, homicide investigation underway

FAIR OAKS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and killed near a pub in Fair Oaks Sunday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the stabbing happened near Players Sports Pub and Grill near the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

The victim's identification has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to take over the investigation.