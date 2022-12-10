2 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex

STOCKTON — An investigation is underway into an explosion that injured two people at an apartment complex in Stockton, officials said Friday evening.

The Stockton Fire Department was investigating an explosion and fire that happened at an apartment complex in Stockton on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Yadira Moreno

The Stockton Fire Department said the scene was at the Inglewood Gardens apartments at Inglewood and Glendora avenues.

Video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows flames and severe damage at the two-story building. A witness to the incident said the explosion came from a downstairs unit.

Details regarding the nature of the injuries were not yet available, but both people were transported to area hospitals, fire officials said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power in the area while investigators work the scene. That outage is expected to last a couple of hours.