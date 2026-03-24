Evangeline's in Old Sacramento sets June reopening for Costume Mansion after fire

A mainstay of Old Sacramento has set a June reopening after a fire last year.

Evangeline's has been closed since June 2025 after a fire ripped through the first floor of its building, damaging its novelty and gift shop.

The second floor of the building, which housed Evangeline's famed Costume Mansion, also suffered smoke damage.

Repair work has been ongoing, with the work necessitating a closure through Halloween.

On Tuesday, Evangeline's owners announced that the Costume Mansion would be reopening the weekend of June 27-28.

"We truly appreciate everyone who reached out with kind wishes, encouragement, and generous offers to help during the reconstruction. Your support has meant the world to us," the owners said in a statement.

No reopening date has been set for the first-floor gift shop just yet, however.

Evangeline's celebrated 50 years in Old Sacramento in 2025.

The store occupies the historic Lady Adams Building and Howard House, buildings originally built in the mid-1860s.