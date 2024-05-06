Evaluation of Project Roomkey finds program had lasting impact on homelessness

Independent evaluation conducted on pandemic-era program Project Roomkey Independent evaluation conducted on pandemic-era program Project Roomkey 03:25

SAN FRANCISCO — An independent evaluation of Project Roomkey found that the program did what it was supposed to do: get people off the streets and into housing. It also taught advocates and those seeking housing important lessons.

Mercedes Bullock's life journey has been one of immense resilience and triumph over adversity.

"I was born at General Hospital to a drug-addicted mother, so I instantly went into the San Francisco youth system," Bullock told KPIX.

Working at the Coalition on Homelessness became a turning point for Bullock. She transitioned from experiencing homelessness to advocating for those in similar situations, finding solace in her newfound stability for herself and her 14-year-old daughter.

"Everything changes when you get housing. It's crazy how much your attitude changes and your outlook on life gives you so much hope, and you are more productive," Bullock said.

Mercedes's personal journey resonates deeply with the success of programs like Project Roomkey, which provided her with temporary shelter during the challenging times of the pandemic.

"I was able to think clearly. I felt like I was safe," Bullock said. "I went through a lot of domestic violence situations and stayed in domestic violence victims shelters."

An independent evaluation conducted by Abt Global highlighted the pivotal role of Project Roomkey in assisting over 62,000 individuals experiencing homelessness during the early years of COVID. The program targeted at-risk populations, including those with medical issues, by transitioning them from the streets into hotels and motels.

Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said Project Roomkey had a big impact on vulnerable individuals.

"It made a tremendous difference for folks because we had people that were literally sheltering in place in tents, and when they would come to a particular area and say we have hotels to offer, so many people would just come running desperate to get off the streets," Friedenbach said.

The success of Project Roomkey is evident in the study, which revealed that 22% of participants moved into permanent housing, while another 11% found temporary housing solutions. However, with the project concluded, the focus has shifted to maintaining stable housing for those who were assisted by Project Roomkey.

"So, they moved from there to either private market subsidies or permanent supportive housing or some acquisitions because the state also had the program called Project Homekey," Friedenbach explained. detailing the ongoing efforts to ensure long-term stability for program participants.

Bullock is now using her experiences to educate and empower her community.

"Now I use this information to go back and educate my community that it is possible to believe in yourself," she said. "When you go through these services, you kind of feel like you're not good enough or you don't believe in yourself. Because I didn't have any belief that I could be anything but a homeless single parent."