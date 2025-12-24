Evacuation warning issued in Valley Springs due to rising Cosgrove Creek

An evacuation warning was issued in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County due to rising water levels, officials said.

Officials said the water levels around Cosgrove Creek in the Valley Springs and La Contenta areas have forced them to issue an evacuation warning.

The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said it has prepositioned equipment and supplies for an evacuation shelter. The American Red Cross has also been notified.

If the evacuation warning is upgraded to an evacuation order, a shelter will open at the Jenny Lind Veterans' Memorial Hall at 300 W Daphne Street. The shelter is not open at this time.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire said pre-filled sandbags are available on Vista de Lago Drive and Wellness Way next to the Mobile gas station in Valley Springs.

This comes as an atmospheric river drops rain over much of California and is expected to continue through Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day.