Evacuation warning issued for Seacliff State Beach area in Santa Cruz County

Raw video: Flooding closes road at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos Raw video: Flooding closes road at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos 01:24

A community along the Santa Cruz County coast is being warned to prepare to evacuate Thursday morning because of dangerous surf conditions.

The evacuation warning was issued just before 8 a.m. for coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, zone CTL-E048 on the Genasys Protect map.

Residents in the area were urged to be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be issued.

An earlier alert from the county indicated that flooding was underway along the Rio Del Mar Esplanade in Aptos.

Rio Del Mar Esplanade is currently flooded. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/seZbMIAJcF — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 28, 2023

In Santa Cruz, flooding closed East Cliff Drive at Schwan Lake, Corcoran Lagoon and Moran Lake. County officials urged people to avoid the coast.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

The warnings come as the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for Bay Area coastal areas, describing possible life-threatening conditions along the shore.

The ocean is NOT your friend today!



High Surf Warning in effect until 3 AM Friday for very dangerous waves up to 28-33 feet, 40 feet possible in favored locations. Stay away from rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Never turn your back to the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JsR7OmDEkx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2023

The High Surf Warning was in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. A Coast Flood Advisory was also in effect until 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.