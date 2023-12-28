Areas near Stinson Beach in Marin County under evacuation orders because of high surf
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near Stinson Beach in Marin County on Thursday morning due to high surf and storm surge, county fire officials said.
The evacuation orders are for Calle Del Pinos, Calle Del Pradero, Calle Del Sierra, Calle Del Onda, Calle Del Resaca, Calle Del Ribera and Calle Del Embarcadero as well as sections of Calle Del Arroyo.
Evacuation warnings have also been issued for the nearby Seadrift community.
A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Stinson Beach Community Center, located at 32 Belvedere Ave.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for all Bay Area coastal areas, alerting of possible life-threatening conditions along the shore.
The High Surf Warning was in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. A Coast Flood Advisory was also in effect until 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
