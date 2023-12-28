Areas near Stinson Beach in Marin County under evacuation orders because of high surf

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near Stinson Beach in Marin County on Thursday morning due to high surf and storm surge, county fire officials said.

The evacuation orders are for Calle Del Pinos, Calle Del Pradero, Calle Del Sierra, Calle Del Onda, Calle Del Resaca, Calle Del Ribera and Calle Del Embarcadero as well as sections of Calle Del Arroyo.

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for the nearby Seadrift community.

Stinson Beach Fire has issued an evacuation order for the areas of Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, and Embarcadero, as well as sections of Calle Del Arroyo due to high surf and storm surge. Community members are instructed to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/0pA4OYO4je — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) December 28, 2023

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Stinson Beach Community Center, located at 32 Belvedere Ave.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for all Bay Area coastal areas, alerting of possible life-threatening conditions along the shore.

The ocean is NOT your friend today!



High Surf Warning in effect until 3 AM Friday for very dangerous waves up to 28-33 feet, 40 feet possible in favored locations. Stay away from rocks, jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Never turn your back to the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JsR7OmDEkx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2023

The High Surf Warning was in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. A Coast Flood Advisory was also in effect until 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

