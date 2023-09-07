Evacuation order issued for 3-alarm vegetation fire in Vallejo

PIX Now Afternoon Edition -- 9-7-2023 PIX Now Afternoon Edition -- 9-7-2023 05:57

VALLEJO -- A three-alarm vegetation fire in Vallejo that is threatening a structure has triggered an evacuation order from authorities Thursday afternoon.

The Vallejo Fire Department tweeted about the fire at around 2:15 p.m., saying that the fire was burning at Benicia Road and Banning Way.

3 alarm vegetation fire. 1 Structure threatened.



Benicia Rd x Banning Way.



No evacuation orders at this time. #BanningCommand pic.twitter.com/39hAWOAV5r — Vallejo Fire Department (@VallejoFireDept) September 7, 2023

While fire officials initially said there was no evacuation order, at around the same time the Solano County Sheriff's Office issued an immediate order to evacuate for residents in Zone SOL-3270.

The order impacted the area north of Benicia Road, south of Hazelwood Street, east of East Orchard Avenue and west of Rollingwood Drive.

SOLANO SHERIFF: EVACUATION ORDER ZONE SOL-3270. There is an immediate threat to life. It is a lawful order to leave now and the area is lawfully closed to public access. North of Benicia Road, South of Hazelwood Street, East of East Orchard Avenue, West of Rollingwood Drive. — Alert Solano (@AlertSolano) September 7, 2023

"There is an immediate threat to life. It is a lawful order to leave now and the area is lawfully closed to public access," the message said.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.