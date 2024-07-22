Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen hospitalized with life-threatening injury in suspected gang-related shooting in Arden-Arcade

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A 15-year-old has life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the chest on Monday night in the Arden-Arcade area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Ethan Way for reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m.

This is where they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. They were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

A man in his 20s was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive. 

Deputies said detectives believe the shooting may be gang-related. 

No information about a possible suspect was released and the shooting remains under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.