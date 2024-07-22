Teen hospitalized with life-threatening injury in suspected gang-related shooting in Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO – A 15-year-old has life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the chest on Monday night in the Arden-Arcade area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Ethan Way for reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m.

This is where they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. They were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Deputies said detectives believe the shooting may be gang-related.

No information about a possible suspect was released and the shooting remains under investigation.