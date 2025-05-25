Watch CBS News
Teen shot in leg at Sacramento County apartment complex, investigation underway

By
Brandon Downs
ARDEN-ARCADE – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in the Arden-Arcade area on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies said the teen was shot at an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Ethan Way, located just north of Alta Arden Expressway. 

Multiple evidence markers and shell casings can be seen in the parking lot of the complex.

The teen is expected to survive. 

No suspect information was given. 

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office. 

