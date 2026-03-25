Eric Abril to be sentenced for Roseville park shootout, kidnapping

A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a shootout at a popular Roseville park is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Eric Abril, 38, pled guilty earlier this month to first-degree murder and admitted the murder was committed in the commission of a kidnapping, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said. He also admitted to attempted murder of a peace officer and kidnapping.

Prosecutors said Abril is expected to be sentenced to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and can be watched on CBS Sacramento's livestream, located in the video player above.

James MacEgan was killed and his wife, Patty MacEgan, was wounded in the shootout at Mahany Park. Patty was then taken hostage, with a video showing Abril using her as a human shield.

The shootout stemmed from the California Highway Patrol serving a high-risk search warrant at the park in connection with a freeway shooting in Sacramento County.

When officers tried to confront Abril, he began shooting at the officers, who fired back as Abril ran toward a batting cage. Children at the park rushed into the library, where they went on lockdown for nearly two hours.

Abril then escaped custody, which led to a 33-hour manhunt.