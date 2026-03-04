Eric Abril pleads guilty to charges in Roseville kidnapping, park shootout

Eric Abril pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the 2023 Mahany Park shootout in Roseville, prosecutors said.

Abril, 38, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and admitting the murder was committed in the commission of a kidnapping, the Placer County District Attorney said. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a peace officer and kidnapping.

James MacEgan was killed when gunfire was exchanged and his wife, Patty MacEgan, was wounded. Patty was taken hostage, with a video showing Abril using her as a human shield while she complied with his demands.

CBS News California Investigates first reported that James' autopsy is inconclusive about where the deadly shot came from.

The California Highway Patrol was trying to serve a high-risk search warrant at Mahany Park in connection with a freeway shooting in Sacramento County when the gunfire broke out.

Court documents alleged that when officers tried to confront Abril, he began shooting at them and wounded one. The CHP officers fired back as Abril ran toward a batting cage. Children at the park were rushed into the library, where they went on lockdown for nearly two hours.

Abril later escaped custody, leading to a 33-hour manhunt that cost taxpayers about $109,000, according to a grand jury report by Placer County.