Empire teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately touching two students

A Central California middle school teacher has been arrested after an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched students.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said they've been investigating Empire Union School District teacher Javier Villanueva after two students reported the allegations to school officials.

Detectives noted that one of the alleged incidents happened last school year, while the other alleged incident happened on Oct. 20.

Villanueva, 52, was subsequently arrested by deputies on Wednesday near his home in Patterson.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the district for comment. Villanueva primarily worked as an 8th grade English teacher at Glick Middle School, the sheriff's office said.

Villanueva was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

The sheriff's office noted that they are still continuing to investigate whether there are other alleged victims who have not come forward.