Elon Musk announces X, SpaceX headquarters to relocate to Texas from California

Tech mogul Elon Musk announced Tuesday afternoon that he would be moving the headquarters of both his social media company X and SpaceX to Texas in response to a new California law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Musk made the announcement in a pair of posts to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter at around 12:13 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., saying that SpaceX would be moving its headquarters from Hawthorne to Starbase, Texas, while X would relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to the tech hub of Austin.

This is the final straw.



Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. https://t.co/cpWUDgBWFe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin https://t.co/LUDfLEsztj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

"Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building," Musk added in a separate post, apparently referring to issues in the neighborhood surrounding the X headquarters in the city's mid-Market Street area.

Musk called the new law that banned school districts from passing policies requiring schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification as the "final straw" in his decision.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote in another post on X.

Musk had already moved the corporate headquarters of his electric car company Tesla to Austin from Palo Alto in 2021, though the company still has a large factory in Fremont that has expanded since that move.

Musk has also previously said that he moved his private residence from California to Texas.

The announcement about X comes less than two years after Musk took charge of the former Twitter social media platform in a $44 billion deal and fired its top executives. Musk also fired, laid off, or otherwise lost the majority of its workforce including engineers, content moderators, and executives in charge of making rules and enforcing them.

In June 2023, Musk rebranded the platform as X and added a bright, flashing X logo to the top of the San Francisco building which houses its offices. It was removed within days after area residents complained and the city determined there was no permit obtained for the building signage.