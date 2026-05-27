Former Elk Grove youth football president arrested after 2-year embezzlement investigation

A former youth football league president and treasurer in Elk Grove has been arrested following a two-year investigation into alleged embezzlement involving more than $100,000, officials said on Wednesday.

Elk Grove police said 41-year-old Kristina Vazquez, a former leader of the Elk Grove Jr. Thundering Herd, is accused of stealing funds from the league over the six years she served on the organization's board.

Vazquez is accused of using money from the youth football organization's accounts to pay for personal expenses, including mortgage payments, car payments, plane tickets, hotel stays and Disneyland tickets.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Vazquez, who was taken into custody on May 14. She was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of embezzlement and grand theft.

Vazquez is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Investigators said the case involved more than 20 search warrants and record inquiry requests during the course of the investigation.

The police department has not released additional details about how the alleged thefts were discovered or whether any of the stolen funds have been recovered.