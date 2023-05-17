Elk Grove school board approves pride month proclamation after hours of public comment in support an

ELK GROVE - School board members of the Elk Grove Unified School School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution proclaiming June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month district-wide.

The meeting that started at 6 p.m. lasted five hours, with board members voting to extend the meeting through 11 p.m. due to the dozens of public commenters who signed up to speak, primarily on this topic.

"I think it's important to show that all kids matter, all students matter," parent Sarah Winegar told CBS13.

Winegar and other parents rallied for their LGBTQ+ students outside before the meeting started. They set up a rainbow-patterned tent with supplies to make posters with messages of support that would be displayed in a packed meeting.

"They don't have to hide in the shadows and they can be supported," said parent Josh Anderson.

It all stems from the agenda item recognizing June as Pride Month. However, it's not the first time the district has adopted such a resolution. Last year, a similar proclamation was passed.

"But now, we want it to include trans kids, and so, we are hoping they know as parents and allies we are here to support them," said parent Jess Carlson.

This year, the resolution doubles down on support for trans students. The text reads, in part, that they "have the right to have their names, pronouns, facility needs, and participation in school athletics and activities be affirmed in their schools."

In March, LGBTQ+ students performed in drag at a multicultural assembly at Pleasant Grove High School, sparking backlash from parents who said they should have been notified about the performance.

Parents in opposition to Tuesday night's Pride Month resolution also packed the meeting.

"I urge you to vote no," said one parent at the podium during public comment.

"I think it has nothing to do with children," parent Richard Atkinson told CBS13 before the meeting.

In addition to opposing the Pride Month resolution, Atkinson and other parents have protested at several recent school board meetings. They say certain books in school district libraries are inappropriate and disagree with the school's comprehensive sex education program. These two topics came up repeatedly at Tuesday night's meeting by both sides of the debate.

"Leave my kids out of it," said Atkinson.

Parents who rallied in support of the Pride Month resolution were excited to see it pass, but say this is just step one of more work that needs to be done to champion inclusivity district-wide.

"Having a resolution like this is going to help them know they do belong," said Anderson.