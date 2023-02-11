Elk Grove police release bodycam video of officer-involved shooting
ELK GROVE - Police have released their bodycam video of a recent officer-involved shooting.
Last week, officers shot 22-year-old homicide suspect Devian Williams. Police say the victim, 18-year-old Sarah Acosta, was stabbed and run over at a home on Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova by Williams, her on-again, off-again boyfriend.
Williams allegedly led police on a chase from Solano county back to Sacramento County, ending in Elk Grove, where officers shot him.
Click here to watch the entire bodycam video released by police. Warning: graphic content.
He was released from the hospital, and, on Thursday night, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on murder charges, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.
