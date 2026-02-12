Elk Grove leaders settle on Survey Road site for permanent homeless shelter

Elk Grove city leaders decided Wednesday on where to place a permanent homeless shelter.

After a two-hour discussion, the council decided on a site on Survey Road near East Stockton Boulevard.

Ultimately, the plan is for the shelter to house 20 adults. The shelter will have five emergency beds and could house up to four families, with the goal of the shelter being transitional housing.

The other proposed locations were Dwight Road north of Laguna Boulevard and 9296 East Stockton Boulevard.

All of the proposed locations are currently empty grass lots.

Back in January, Elk Grove residents were encouraged to share their input regarding the proposed locations.

The plan is to start construction by late 2027 or by 2028.