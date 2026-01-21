Elk Grove seeks community input on 3 proposed homeless shelter sites

The city of Elk Grove is seeking community input on its three proposed homeless shelter sites.

It held two community meetings on Wednesday for the community to learn more about the project and each of the sites.

"I think it's good. A good step for Elk Grove, especially in winter," said Jonnel Centeno, who lives in Elk Grove. "It's cold outside. You see them on the streets."

The three spots on the table are Dwight Road, north of Laguna; 9296 East Stockton Blvd.; and Survey Road and East Stockton Boulevard.

They are empty grass lots for now, surrounded by mostly industrial businesses.

"I voted for Measure E," said Nick, who lives near one of the sites. "I just hope the funds are properly allocated and the project turns into a good one."

Nick came to the meeting with some prepared discussion questions.

"If these folks are properly vetted and they are off drugs, then they have opportunity to gain access to employment," said Nick.

Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen said that is the plan. Each person who lives in the shelter will need to be referred and vetted with a background check.

"We think it's the right thing to do to ensure people have a safe place to sleep," said Suen.

Suen said they took a look at each proposed location's proximity to schools, homes, services and transportation. No drugs or alcohol will be allowed at the shelter.

The city's homeless Point in Time Count in 2024 showed 83 people were living on the streets.

The permanent shelter would house 20 adults, five emergency beds and up to four families.

"The good news about the shelter is hopefully it is a starting point," said Suen.

The city boasts that it has already been seeing success with its temporary shelter and services that reduced homeless encampments citywide by 65% over the past year. It's been serving people at the Calvary Christian Center as a temporary shelter since November 2024.

"There are certain spots where they are more centered to and it brings a safety issue," said Centeno.

Elk Grove is transitioning to this new model to transition people off the streets.

The city will hold two more community meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at District 56. It also wants you to leave your feedback on the plans.

City council plans to make a decision on the site at its Feb. 11 meeting. The plan is to start building the site by late 2027 or early 2028.