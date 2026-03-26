Suspect arrested for hiding cameras in restrooms at Elk Grove parks, police say

A suspect was arrested Thursday after cameras were found hidden in women's restrooms at multiple Elk Grove parks, police said.

Detectives learned two hidden cameras were found in the women's restrooms toliets at Elk Grove Regional Park and Jan Rau Park on March 5.

Elk Grove officers and the Cosumnes Community Services District then checked all other park restrooms throughout the city. Police said no additional cameras were located.

Video footage from a park camera and traffic cameras in the area helped officers identify a suspect, identified as 37-year-old William Raasch of Sacramento.

A search warrant at Raasch's home was served and police said they learned Raasch had placed hidden cameras in at least two other community parks. Those parks are believed to be Kloss Park and Zimbelman Park.

The investigation also determined Raasch dressed up to resemble a woman in an apparent effort to avoid detection, police said.

Raasch was arrested on 12 counts of photographing or videotaping an undressed person in a private area and three counts of eavesdropping.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.